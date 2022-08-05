Mosque committee questions maintainability of suit in Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Masjid dispute

The managing committee of Shahi Masjid Idgah in Mathura on Friday questioned the maintainability of a suit relating to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Masjid Idgah dispute in a court here.

Its counsel Niraj Sharma submitted that the suit is not maintainable since it is barred by the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act-1991.

The civil judge (senior division) of Mathura fixed August 26 as the next date of hearing after the petitioners sought some time to reply to the objections raised by the mosque 'intezamia' committee, district government counsel Sanjai Gaur said.

The suit pertains to the demand for shifting of Shahi Masjid Idgah, which the petitioners claim has been built on 13.37-acre land of Katra Keshav Dev temple.

