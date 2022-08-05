Left Menu

Judge recuses from hearing OPS case

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 05-08-2022 18:39 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 18:39 IST
Judge recuses from hearing OPS case
  • Country:
  • India

The judge hearing a plea by ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam against the party's July 11 general council meet, on Friday recused himself from the case, days after the former's plea for changing the judge.

Justice Krishnan Ramaswamy of the Madras High Court, who had chided Panneerselvam and his advocates on August 4 for approaching the Chief Justice on Wednesday with a plea to transfer the civil suit to some other judge, opted out from hearing the case, today.

The crowded court hall of Justice Ramaswamy witnessed some drama when the matter came up for further hearing in the afternoon.

The counsels representing OPS tendered unconditional apologies for having moved the Chief Justice M N Bhandari earlier with the plea to transfer the case to some other judge.

''I myself could have recused from hearing the case, if you had informed me before moving the CJ,'' the judge replied.

Then he directed them to file a memo in this connection and get their earlier plea seeking the case transfer, officially returned and passed over the matter.

Later, the counsels assembled in Justice Ramaswamy's court hall and told him that the formality to get back the plea was completed.

It was at this stage, the judge announced that he is recusing himself from holding further hearing on the civil suit of OPS, as Panneerselvam is known.

He directed the Registry to take the follow up action to place the matter before the CJ and said the latter will decide as to who should hear the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwanese source

Chinese vessels, aircraft make multiple incursions over median line - Taiwan...

 Taiwan
2
IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

IndiGo to disembark passengers from three doors of aircraft

 India
3
China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile dealers body

China-Taiwan tussle may result in semiconductor shortage, says automobile de...

 India
4
Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

Here's why near-Earth asteroid Phaethon got the bizarre blue color

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022