Taiwan scrambles jets as 30 Chinese fighters cross Taiwan Strait median line

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 05-08-2022 19:12 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 19:12 IST
  • Taiwan

Taiwan scrambled jets on Friday to warn away 49 Chinese aircraft in its air defence zone, the Taiwanese defence ministry said.

Thirty Chinese aircraft crossed the Taiwan Strait median line, a ministry statement said.

