Eastern army commander emphasises 24/7 operational preparedness

Indian Army's Eastern Command chief Lieutenant General R P Kalita on Friday emphasised the need to be operationally prepared round the clock for any contingency developing along the northern borders.

Addressing the concluding session of the two-day seminar-cum-panel discussion on the theme 'Demystifying the Dragon', he also pointed out the importance of the Atmanirbhar Bharat campaign.

The seminar also highlighted several critical issues at the operational and tactical levels including security concerns, capability development measures and military modernisation in order to derive actionable strategies towards further augmenting security along the northern borders, according to a defence release.

The seminar, a closed-door event, was organised by the Gajraj Corps under the aegis of Eastern Command and attended by over 200 officers of the Indian Armed Forces at the venue and many more on virtual platforms.

On the first day of the seminar on Thursday, discussions were held by eminent experts that included senior diplomats, academicians and army officers in three different sessions focusing on India-China geo-strategic complexities, border dispute and management and Chinese military reforms as a driver for China's global aspirations.

The discussions were steered by eminent panelists such as former ambassador to China Ashok Kantha along with security and China experts Lt Gen (Retd) Ranbir Singh and Lt Gen S L Narasimhan.

The panelists provided a kaleidoscopic view of the contours of India’s engagement with China, ongoing military modernisation and Chinese global aspirations.

The final session on the second day included reflections from the panelists on the implications and way ahead for the Indian Armed Forces.

The discussion was steered by Lt Gen (Retd) Raj Shukla with senior military officials and domain experts who formed part of the panel, the release added.

