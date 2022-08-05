Taiwan's Tsai: Government 'certainly' can ensure people's safety
Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen said on Friday that the government "certainly" can ensure its people's safety, in face of China's unprecedented military drills around the island.
Enraged after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi became the highest-level visitor in 25 years to the self-governed island that Beijing regards as its sovereign territory, China launched military drills in the seas and skies around Taiwan on Thursday.
The live-fire drills - the largest ever conducted by China in the Taiwan Strait - are scheduled to continue until noon on Sunday.
