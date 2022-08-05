Islamic State claims responsibility for blast in Afghanistan's capital
The Islamic State militant group claimed on Friday responsibility for a blast in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, the group said on its telegram channel.
It said in a statement that 20 people were killed and injured in the attack on an area in western Kabul.
Afghani police earlier said that eight people were killed and 18 wounded.
