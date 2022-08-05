Left Menu

Tamil Nadu CM writes to Centre, seeks repatriation of fishermen stranded in Oman

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday wrote to the central government regarding the repatriation of fishermen stranded in Oman.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 05-08-2022 23:32 IST | Created: 05-08-2022 23:32 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Friday wrote to the central government regarding the repatriation of fishermen stranded in Oman. The Chief Minister said eight fishermen from the Kanniyakumari district have been stranded in Oman's capital Muscat. He said that the visas of the fishermen have expired and their salaries were not paid by their employers in Oman.

In his letter to Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, Chief Minister Stalin said, "I wish to bring to your kind attention the plight of eight fishermen from Kanniyakumari District who are stranded in Muscat, Oman due to the expiry of visa and non-payment of salary dues by Oman national under whom they were working. They had travelled to Oman on March 13, 2022. Their names and passport numbers are attached herewith." "I request you to urgently take up the issue through appropriate diplomatic channels to expedite the repatriation of the stranded fishermen and also to offer all consular support," he added. (ANI)

