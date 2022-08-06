Left Menu

Police kill 13 in north-central Mexico after agent slain

Authorities did not report any wounded state police.The San Luis Potosi state prosecutors office said weapons, tactical gear and vehicles were seized.

PTI | Mexicocity | Updated: 06-08-2022 03:29 IST
Police kill 13 in north-central Mexico after agent slain

State police in north-central Mexico killed 13 alleged gang members in a shootout the same day they captured four people burying one of their officers and a relative, authorities said.

The San Luis Potosi state security agency said in a statement on Friday that the clash occurred on Thursday evening in the Vaqueros community in Rayon municipality.

Among the victims were 10 men and three women. Authorities did not report any wounded state police.

The San Luis Potosi state prosecutor's office said weapons, tactical gear and vehicles were seized. Thursday's operation was the result of intelligence gathered after police arrested four people as they buried a member of the state police and a relative earlier Thursday, the office said.

In the southern state of Guerrero, authorities said on Friday they had found six bodies with bullet wounds and two heads nearby.

The Guerrero state prosecutor's office said the remains were found near a burned out and shot up vehicle in the municipality of Quechultenango.

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador continues to face stubbornly high rates of violence more than midway through his six-year term. The president has emphasised attacking violence with social programmes rather than head-on confrontations with the country's powerful drug cartels.

“I am absolutely convinced that you can't confront violence with violence, coercive measures are not enough, that is the conservative, authoritarian vision,” López Obrador said last month.

