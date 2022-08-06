Left Menu

Family dispute: 4 children drown in well, mother pulled out alive in Rajasthan's Ajmer

While all four died, their mother Matia 32 was pulled out alive late on Friday in Mangaliyawas police station area, they said.SHO Sunej Tada identified the children as Komal 4, Rinku 3, Rajveer 22 months and Devraj one month.While the bodies of the three elder children were recovered in the night, the infants body was fished out this morning, he said, adding they were kept in the mortuary for post-mortem.Matias husband Boduram Gurjar is a farmer.

06-08-2022
Representative image
A woman, along with her four children, jumped into a well following a family dispute in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said on Saturday. Of the four children, the youngest was a one-month-old baby. While all four died, their mother Matia (32) was pulled out alive late on Friday in Mangaliyawas police station area, they said.

SHO Sunej Tada identified the children as Komal (4), Rinku (3), Rajveer (22 months) and Devraj (one month).

While the bodies of the three elder children were recovered in the night, the infant's body was fished out this morning, he said, adding they were kept in the mortuary for post-mortem.

Matia's husband Boduram Gurjar is a farmer. The SHO said no case has been registered so far and that investigation is underway.

