Family dispute: 4 children drown in well, mother pulled out alive in Rajasthan's Ajmer
While all four died, their mother Matia 32 was pulled out alive late on Friday in Mangaliyawas police station area, they said.SHO Sunej Tada identified the children as Komal 4, Rinku 3, Rajveer 22 months and Devraj one month.While the bodies of the three elder children were recovered in the night, the infants body was fished out this morning, he said, adding they were kept in the mortuary for post-mortem.Matias husband Boduram Gurjar is a farmer.
- Country:
- India
A woman, along with her four children, jumped into a well following a family dispute in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, police said on Saturday. Of the four children, the youngest was a one-month-old baby. While all four died, their mother Matia (32) was pulled out alive late on Friday in Mangaliyawas police station area, they said.
SHO Sunej Tada identified the children as Komal (4), Rinku (3), Rajveer (22 months) and Devraj (one month).
While the bodies of the three elder children were recovered in the night, the infant's body was fished out this morning, he said, adding they were kept in the mortuary for post-mortem.
Matia's husband Boduram Gurjar is a farmer. The SHO said no case has been registered so far and that investigation is underway.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Komal
- Rinku
- Boduram Gurjar
- Ajmer district
- Rajasthan
- Mangaliyawas
- Rajveer
- Devraj
ALSO READ
Former 'granthi' thrashed, hair cut by unidentified assailants in Rajasthan
Sadhu who attempted self-immolation in Rajasthan's Bharatpur dies in Delhi hospital
Rajasthan: Vehicle in convoy of PCC Chief Govind Singh Dotasra overturns, 4 police personnel injured
Students union elections in Rajasthan to resume this year
Rajasthan: Anti-mining seer who set himself on fire dies in Delhi