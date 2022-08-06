Kashmir IGP Vijay Kumar, recently promoted as ADGP, will continue to serve in present position

Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar, who was recently promoted to the post of additional director general, will continue to serve in his position as the valley's police chief, the union territory government said on Saturday.

An order by the UT's Home Department said Kumar's post has been declared equivalent in the rank and status to that of ADGP. “In the interest of administration, it is hereby ordered that Shri Vijay Kumar, IPS (RR:1997), IGP Kashmir, upon his promotion to the grade of Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), shall continue in the present position, with the post declared equivalent in the rank and status to that of ADGP, till held by the officer,” the order read. Kumar was appointed as the Valley's police chief on December 28, 2019.

