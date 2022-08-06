Left Menu

CISF jawan shoots and injures two colleagues at Indian Museum in Kolkata

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 19:39 IST
CISF jawan shoots and injures two colleagues at Indian Museum in Kolkata
  • Country:
  • India

A CISF jawan allegedly shot and injured two of his colleagues at the Indian Museum in Kolkata on Saturday, officials said.

The jawan used his service weapon to shoot at an assistant sub-inspector and a head constable.

The two personnel have suffered bullet injuries, they said.

The incident took place around 6:45 pm in the barracks at the museum, which is India's ''oldest and largest'' such facility.

The CISF took over the armed security of the museum in December 2019.

The museum, located in the heart of Kolkata, is an autonomous organisation under the administrative control of the Union Ministry of Culture.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
3
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022