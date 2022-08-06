Left Menu

Kodanad case: Former editor of AIADMK mouthpiece interrogated

PTI | Coimbatore | Updated: 06-08-2022 19:39 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 19:39 IST
Kodanad case: Former editor of AIADMK mouthpiece interrogated
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Kodanad heist-and-murder case on Saturday questioned the former editor of AIADMK's mouthpiece.

Maruthu Alaguraj, former editor of Tamil daily 'Namathu Amma', appeared here before the SIT, headed by West Zone IG R Sudhakar.

The questioning was based on an interview that Alaguraj had given on the issue last month.

Alaguraj, a former AIADMK spokesperson, was recently expelled from the party by its interim general secretary K Palaniswami.

On April 24, 2017, a security guard was murdered and some documents were stolen from the Kodanad Estate bungalow belonging to former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa.

The SIT has so far questioned more than 250 people, including Jayalalithaa's close aide V K Sasikala.

