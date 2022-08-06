Police arrests wanted gangster

Gangster Abdul Salman Khan, wanted in a dozen criminal cases including firing at a Congress party activist in Dhatkidih area on July 15, and his brother Abdul Arman Khan was arrested from the national capital and brought here on Saturday, a senior police officer said.

The police had already arrested 13 members of Salman Khan-led gang involved in the firing incident and put them behind bars following recovery of eight firearms and ammunition since the incident happened on July 15, Senior Superintendent of Police, Prabhat Kumar said at a press conference here on Saturday.

A district police team, which was camping in New Delhi for past few days in search of the accused gangster and his brother, finally caught them from the national capital and brought them back to the city here on Sunday, the SSP said.

A dozen criminal cases including attempt to murder were pending against Salman Khan in Bistupur and Sitaramdera police stations of the city, the SSP said, adding Salman's brother Arman was also an accused in the July 15 firing incident.

Based on the lead given by Salman during interrogation, police seized a country-made revolver and live cartridges from his house and also confiscated a car used in the firing incident, the SSP said.

Police have registered a case under relevant sections of Arms Act.

Earlier, a Special Investigating Team constituted to investigate the firing incident arrested 13 members of the gang and recovered eight firearms and ammunition before sending them behind bar, the SSP said.

Salman Khan and his accomplices had on July 15 opened fire at Congress activist Md Iqbal in Dhatkidih area.

A case has been registered under various section of IPC including 307 (attempt to murder) and arms act against Salman Khan and his gang members on the basis of CCTV footage.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)