Left Menu

Delhi Cong leaders meet to prepare roadmap for Aazadi Gaurav Yatra

The Yatra will begin on August 9 in Delhi and culminate on August 15, they said.The Yatra has been organised to commemorate 75 years of Independence and to showcase the role of Congress in the freedom struggle and its contribution to the country post-independence, they said.The meeting was headed by chairman of the organizing committee, former Delhi Minister, Narendra Nath.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2022 21:46 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 21:46 IST
Delhi Cong leaders meet to prepare roadmap for Aazadi Gaurav Yatra
  • Country:
  • India

Organising committee of Delhi Congress' Aazadi Gaurav Yatra held a meeting on Saturday, to prepare the roadmap for the event, party officials said. The Yatra will begin on August 9 in Delhi and culminate on August 15, they said.

The Yatra has been organised to commemorate 75 years of Independence and to showcase the role of Congress in the freedom struggle and its contribution to the country post-independence, they said.

The meeting was headed by chairman of the organizing committee, former Delhi Minister, Narendra Nath. Other leaders including Communication Department Chairman and former MLA, Anil Bhardwaj, convenor Rajesh Garg and all district presidents also attended the meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
3
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022