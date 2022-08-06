Left Menu

Coast Guard organises 7.5-km heritage walk to commemorate 75th Independence Day

A total of 150 persons participated in the walk at Fort Kochi, covering a distance of 7.5 km, the Coast Guard said in a release.The walk gave a glimpse at Kochis rich history and heritage, showcasing the mixed Dutch, Portuguese, British and Jewish influences that make the city unique.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 06-08-2022 21:51 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 21:51 IST
Coast Guard organises 7.5-km heritage walk to commemorate 75th Independence Day
  • Country:
  • India

The Coast Guard on Saturday organised a 7.5-km heritage walk at Fort Kochi near here to commemorate the 75 years of independence 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' and International Coastal Clean-up Day-22 with the theme ''Plastic-free Oceans.'' Flagging off the event, Coast Guard DIG N Ravi, the Commander of Coast Guard Headquarters (Kerala and Mahe), urged everyone to set a target of 7,500 steps for 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'.

He said a heritage walk is a great way to get everyone on the feet and active by promoting a healthy lifestyle. ''In order to enhance cooperation among the three organisations (Indian Coast Guard, Indian Tourism and SBI) another area of thrust in which agencies have been successful was maintaining synergy with regard to Coastal Clean-up. A total of 150 persons participated in the walk at Fort Kochi, covering a distance of 7.5 km,'' the Coast Guard said in a release.

The walk gave a glimpse at Kochi's rich history and heritage, showcasing the mixed Dutch, Portuguese, British and Jewish influences that make the city unique. ''During the walk, participants visited the old quarters of Fort Kochi, exploring the quaint streets of this city on foot. Heritage walk focused on creating awareness regarding plantation and clearance of plastic/non-biodegradable waste along waterfront and in and around Kochi,'' the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Chatterjee

Ex-TMC leader Baisakhi Banerjee makes startling revelations about Partha Cha...

 India
2
OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

OxygenOS 12 (Android 12) rolling out to OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 9RT

 Global
3
One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

One arrested for raping teen in Punjab

 India
4
FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

FACTBOX-Wildfires breaking out across the world

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022