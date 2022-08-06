Left Menu

Ukraine says it caught two spies who helped destroy infrastructure in Mykolaiv

Reuters | Updated: 06-08-2022 21:53 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 21:53 IST
Ukraine's State Security Service (SBU) detained two men it accused of being Russian intelligence agents responsible for identifying targets for Russian missile strikes that wrecked shipbulding infrastructure in the southern port city of Mykolaiv, the agency said on Saturday.

The two men "collected and transmitted intelligence to the enemy about important infrastructure facilities, fuel depots, the deployment and movement of personnel and equipment of (Ukraine's) Armed Forces," the SBU said in a post on messaging app Telegram.

As a result, the SBU said several shipbuilding enterprises and fuel depots were damaged or destroyed. The agency said both men were now being held in custody. It did not say when the infrastructure was hit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

