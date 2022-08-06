Left Menu

Cabbie held for molesting woman passenger in Goa

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 06-08-2022 22:11 IST | Created: 06-08-2022 22:11 IST
Police on Saturday arrested a taxi driver for molesting a woman tourist who had hired his cab to travel to Anjuna from the state airport, an officer said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Jivba Dalvi told reporters that the woman from Chennai landed at the Goa airport on Friday night and hired a cab.

When the woman was getting down from the car at Anjuna, the cabbie, identified as Mithun Shrikant Gaur, touched her inappropriately, he said.

The victim rushed inside a villa to save herself and later filed a police complaint. Gaur was arrested in the wee hours of Saturday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

