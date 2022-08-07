Left Menu

U.S. Senate approves move to advance Democrats' climate, tax and drug bill

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 07-08-2022 05:09 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 05:09 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. Senate on Saturday approved a move on Saturday to begin debate on a landmark $430 billion bill that would reduce carbon emissions that cause climate change, allow Medicare to negotiate lower prices on some drugs for the elderly and ensure that corporations and wealthy Americans pay more taxes.

The Senate voted 51-50, with Vice President Kamala Harris breaking a tie, to allow debate to begin. No Senate Republicans voted to advance the bill.

