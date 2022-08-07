Left Menu

Chinese and Taiwan navy boats staying close to Strait median line - source

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 07-08-2022 07:45 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 07:45 IST
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

About 10 Chinese and Taiwanese navy boats continued to stay close to the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Sunday morning, a source briefed on the matter told Reuters.

The source added Chinese boats repeatedly "pressed" into the unofficial buffer, while Taiwan's navy stayed close-by to monitor the movements.

Both sides have shown restraint so far, the source fmiliar with the security planning in the region said, since similar navy maneuvering on Monday near the median line separating China and Taiwan. (Reporting By Yimou Lee; Editing by Kim Coghill)

