Left Menu

Fire at kitchen store of Puri's Jagganath temple

PTI | Puri | Updated: 07-08-2022 11:58 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 11:56 IST
Fire at kitchen store of Puri's Jagganath temple
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out at the store of the kitchen in Puri's Jagganath temple, officials said on Sunday.

The fire was spotted late on Saturday night inside 'Sara Ghara' where kitchen materials, including utensils, used for cooking the Mahaprasad are stored, they said.

The temple employees doused the blaze with the help of fire services personnel, they added.

No one was injured in the incident, officials said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as launch approaches

Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as la...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as Russian alliance continued-sources; South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace and more

Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as R...

 Global
4
Hiroshima prays for peace, fears new arms race on atomic bombing anniversary

Hiroshima prays for peace, fears new arms race on atomic bombing anniversary

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022