Left Menu

Delhi Police arrests absconding criminal

A team of the Delhi Crime Branch arrested an accused in a case of robbery at Uttam Nagar Police Station, Delhi on Sunday. He had been absconding for the last five years.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2022 14:05 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 14:05 IST
Delhi Police arrests absconding criminal
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A team of the Delhi Crime Branch arrested an accused in a case of robbery at Uttam Nagar Police Station, Delhi on Sunday. He had been absconding for the last five years. According to DCP, Crime Vichitra Veer, "The Northern Range-II of Crime Branch unit at Rohini Sector-18, Delhi received an input about a wanted criminal namely Mukesh Sharma, a resident of Uttam Nagar, Delhi. He was involved in the case that took place on December 27, 2017, and cases were registered under sections 392, 411 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)."

The complainant had stated in his complaint that he was a taxi driver and he had then come to drop passengers in the vicinity of Uttam Nagar, Delhi. Suddenly four persons had come in front of his vehicle and stopped his car. They allegedly pushed the complainant from his car and looted his cash, mobile and tried to flee. Two persons namely Sunil and Mukesh were apprehended on the spot while two other persons managed to escape. Sunil and Mukesh later got bail from the court but Mukesh jumped bail and did not appear before the court for trial. The court later issued a non-bailable warrant against him and later on issued an order of attachment of property against the accused.

Later on, Crime Branch received input and located the hideout of wanted criminal Mukesh in Dwarka, Delhi and the accused was apprehended. Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as launch approaches

Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as la...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as Russian alliance continued-sources; South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace and more

Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as R...

 Global
4
Hiroshima prays for peace, fears new arms race on atomic bombing anniversary

Hiroshima prays for peace, fears new arms race on atomic bombing anniversary

 Japan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022