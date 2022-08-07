Kerala HC orders NHAI to immediately fill potholes after man dies in accident

Kerala High Court on Saturday asked the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) to fill the potholes immediately in the wake of a man's death in Kochi. A scooter rider has died in an accident that occurred due to a pothole on the National Highway at Nedumbassery in Ernakulam district. Hashim, (52), a Paravur resident died on Friday night.

He was run over by a lorry upon falling from his scooter on the national highway near Angamaly-Edapally road. He was working at a hotel in Angamaly in the same district. According to the police, they are investigating the matter.

Soon after this development, Kerala Minister for Public Works Department and Tourism PA Mohammed Riyas said contractors are solely responsible for the potholes on the national highway. The PWD has taken strict action against such contractors and the Centre too must resolve such actions. The minister also questioned why the Centre is fearing the contractors.

"PWD cannot interfere in the problems on the national highway. That will mean a violation of federal laws. The contractors who violate the law must be black-listed. Their names and contact numbers must be made public. Why is the Centre protecting such people?" the minister asked. The minister was commenting on the death of a scooter rider who was killed after falling into a pothole on the NH in Angamaly. Police have registered a case in the matter. National Highways Authority of India and the contractor are the accused in the case.

P Rajeev, Kerala Minister for Industries and Labour also spoke on the incident of death due to a pothole on the National Highway. "The situation where a person died after falling into a pothole on the national highway is serious. These are the roads which are working in the base of toll. It is the responsibility of the respective companies to maintain it. They are not fulfilling that responsibility. NHAI does not dare to take action. Companies have failed to fulfill their responsibility. It is serious that NHAI is not ready to take action on it. It has been decided to call NHAI officials urgently. The Disaster Management Authority under the Ernakulam district collector will issue an order to the NHAI to close the potholes immediately," he said.

(ANI)

