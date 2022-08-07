Left Menu

Gurugram: CM flying squad raids club serving flavoured hookah sans permit; 1 held

A joint team of the chief ministers flying squad and the excise department raided a club serving flavoured hookah without requisite permission here, officials said on Sunday.An employee of the ahata, located on Gurugram-Faridabad road, was arrested and 13 hookah pots were seized.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 07-08-2022 15:12 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 15:10 IST
A joint team of the chief minister's flying squad and the excise department raided a club serving flavoured hookah without requisite permission here, officials said on Sunday.

An employee of the 'ahata', located on Gurugram-Faridabad road, was arrested and 13 hookah pots were seized. An FIR has been registered at DLF phase-1 police station, they said.

Flying squad inspector Harish Kumar said the raid was conducted based on a complaint. He said the operator charged Rs 1,000 per hookah pot.

The official said the outlet manager Man Singh failed to furnish the license when asked for.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Inderjeet Yadav said the flying squad will continue crackdowns on establishments serving liquor and hookah illegally.

Sale of flavoured hookah is prohibited in bars and restaurant premises in Haryana.

