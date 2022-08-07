Police oppose in Delhi HC woman's anticipatory bail plea in forgery case

The police opposed in the Delhi High Court the anticipatory bail plea of a woman accused of forging a marriage certificate to usurp a deceased man's family property in connivance with a land mafia gang.

As Justice Yogesh Khanna was not inclined to grant relief to the woman, her counsel withdrew the anticipatory bail plea.

According to the prosecution, a police complaint was filed by the deceased man's family alleging that a land mafia gang was trying to usurp their property with the help of the accused woman.

The woman, who claims to be the wife of a Delhi resident who died in September 2017, also produced a marriage certificate. The prosecution contended that the certificate was forged.

Seeking anticipatory bail in the cheating and forgery case, the woman submitted before that she married the man in April 2007 at the Akhil Bharatiya Manav Seva Sansthan in Rajouri Garden here and claimed that municipal authorities had also issued a surviving member certificate to her.

She claimed that she had filed civil cases in a Rishikesh court and a Dwarka court, and the courts had asked the parties to maintain the status quo regarding the possession and title of the properties of the man.

Additional Public Prosecutor Amit Sahni argued that the marriage certificate has been verified and the priest who signed it vouched for its authenticity but failed to explain how a mobile number printed on the marriage certificate (issued in April 2007) was not operative at that time.

Further, the particular series of that mobile number came into existence only in 2014 and thus the marriage certificate appeared to be forged, the prosecutor contended.

The accused woman used the marriage certificate for the purpose of obtaining a surviving member certificate, he said.

Sahni said the woman has also furnished a forged Aadhaar card of the deceased.

He said the allegations against the woman are serious in nature and the facts of the case indicate that it was proxy litigation and several others, who are members of the land mafia gang, are keeping an eye on the property of the deceased.

The prosecution said the matter required detailed investigation and the application seeking anticipatory bail cannot be entertained.

As the high court asked the woman to surrender and refused to grant the relief, her counsel withdrew the plea.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)