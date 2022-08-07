AAP MP Raghav Chadha seeks suggestions from people on issues to be raised in Parliament

AAP MP Raghav Chadha sought suggestions from the people of Punjab on Sunday on issues they want to be raised in Parliament.

The Rajya Sabha MP said he has been inspired by the firm commitment of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann to work for the welfare of people.

He said people can call on 9910944444 with their suggestions or feedback on issues they feel should be raised in Parliament.

They can also send videos or documents through WhatsApp on this number, Chadha added.

''The aim of this initiative is to seek suggestions and address the concerns of three crore Punjabis, whose voice is rarely heard in Parliament. Through this, people can directly reach out to me. I will be the medium through which the people of Punjab can voice their concerns. I vow to consider every suggestion that we receive on this helpline,'' he said.

Chadha had earlier raised the issues of rising fuel prices in the country, depleting ground water level of Punjab and ''anti-farmer'' policies of the government in Parliament.

