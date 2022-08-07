Left Menu

Egyptian mediators propose Gaza truce as of 1900 GMT, source says

Egyptian mediators have proposed a Gaza truce that would take effect at 10 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Sunday, an Egyptian security source said, adding that Israel had agreed while Cairo was still seeking a Palestinian response. There was no immediate confirmation from Israel or Palestinian Islamist Jihad militants.

Reuters | Cairo | Updated: 07-08-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 17:52 IST
Egyptian mediators propose Gaza truce as of 1900 GMT, source says
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Egyptian mediators have proposed a Gaza truce that would take effect at 10 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Sunday, an Egyptian security source said, adding that Israel had agreed while Cairo was still seeking a Palestinian response.

There was no immediate confirmation from Israel or Palestinian Islamist Jihad militants. The sides have been exchanging fire across the Gaza border since Friday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as launch approaches

Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as la...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
3
Games-Australia to play India for gold in women's cricket

Games-Australia to play India for gold in women's cricket

Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as Russian alliance continued-sources; South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace and more

Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022