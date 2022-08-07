Egyptian mediators propose Gaza truce as of 1900 GMT, source says
Egyptian mediators have proposed a Gaza truce that would take effect at 10 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Sunday, an Egyptian security source said, adding that Israel had agreed while Cairo was still seeking a Palestinian response. There was no immediate confirmation from Israel or Palestinian Islamist Jihad militants.
Egyptian mediators have proposed a Gaza truce that would take effect at 10 p.m. (1900 GMT) on Sunday, an Egyptian security source said, adding that Israel had agreed while Cairo was still seeking a Palestinian response.
There was no immediate confirmation from Israel or Palestinian Islamist Jihad militants. The sides have been exchanging fire across the Gaza border since Friday.
