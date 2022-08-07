Assam police officer arrested for accepting bribe

A police officer was arrested on Sunday by sleuths of the anti-corruption and vigilance directorate in Assam's Goalpara district for allegedly accepting a bribe. The assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Matia Police Station, Sabin Pal Das, was caught with the bribe from inside a police station, a press release said.

A complaint was received by the directorate of anti-corruption and vigilance against Das for allegedly demanding Rs 35,000.

He had demanded the bribe to mitigate pending cases in favour of the complainant at the Matia police station.

The complainant had approached the vigilance directorate and accordingly, a trap was laid, leading to the arrest of the ASI.

Bribe money of Rs 25,000 was seized from Das in the operation.

A case has been registered against Das and further legal action initiated, the release added.

