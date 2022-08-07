Left Menu

BJP functionary, supporters booked for assaulting cops, freeing his kin: Police

PTI | Bhadohi | Updated: 07-08-2022 19:14 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 19:14 IST
BJP functionary, supporters booked for assaulting cops, freeing his kin: Police
  • Country:
  • India

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) functionary and his supporters were booked for allegedly attacking police personnel to free his relative from custody, police said Sunday.

The incident happened Saturday evening when Nai Bazar police outpost incharge Manoj Kumar Rai detained a person named Deepak Sonkar for allegedly manhandling a police team.

Police said soon Deepak's uncle Dina Sonkar, who is a nagar panchayat sabhasad (town area ward member), reached the police outpost with his supporters armed with sticks, and created a ruckus. They attacked the police personnel and locked four of them inside a vacant shop before taking away Deepak, police said.

Additional police force from the Kotawali police station reached the spot and rescued the police personnel.

Station House Officer of Kotawali Police station Gagan Raj Singh said, ''An FIR has been lodged against BJP 'sabhasad' Dina Sonkar and his supporters for attacking police team and freeing a person from police custody.'' The FIR has been lodged against 35 people of which 15 including Dina Sonkar arenamed while the rest are unidentified.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
2
Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as launch approaches

Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as la...

 Global
3
Games-Australia to play India for gold in women's cricket

Games-Australia to play India for gold in women's cricket

Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as Russian alliance continued-sources; South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace and more

Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022