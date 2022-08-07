Left Menu

Army launches pre-recruitment training for Agniveer aspirants in J-K

He said dedicated and experienced staff from the Army will be preparing raw youth to meet standard requirements in making of an Agniveer, adding that a large number of youth from the remote villages have competed in the qualifying rounds.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 07-08-2022 20:10 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 20:10 IST
Army launches pre-recruitment training for Agniveer aspirants in J-K
Army has initiated a six-week-long pre-recruitment training for Agniveer aspirants in the Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, an army officer said on Sunday.

The training capsule, being organised under the aegis of the Army’s counter insurgency force (Delta) at remote Buzla and Mohubal villages, commenced on August 6 and will conclude on September 20, the officer said.

''The six week-long training capsule is aimed at preparing young Army aspirants for physical, medical and written tests. Aspirants on the inaugural day were explained about the Agnipath scheme in detail,'' he said. He said dedicated and experienced staff from the Army will be preparing raw youth to meet standard requirements in making of an Agniveer, adding that a large number of youth from the remote villages have competed in the qualifying rounds. ''Huge crowds of youth thronged the preliminary screening tests, making it evident that Agniveer scheme is finding substance among masses as it is beneficial to both categories, one who continues to be a regular soldier and also to those who wish to seek exit,'' he said. The officer further said the ethics and discipline imparted during training will become core values of Agniveers that will stick with them lifelong, adding that their positive outlook will help immensely in nation-building.

A total of 43 eligible youths have been selected for the training, he added. Announced on June 14, the Agnipath scheme, provides for the recruitment of youth between the age of 17-and-a-half and 21 years for four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

