Left Menu

Telangana CM congratulates boxer Nikhat Zareen on winning CWG gold medal

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday congratulated boxer Nikhat Zareen for clinching a gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.The Chief Minister spoke to Nikhat Zareen over phone and commended her victory, a release from the CMO said.The indomitable Nikhat Zareen bagged the gold in the Commonwealth Games light flyweight 50kg title.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 07-08-2022 21:42 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 21:42 IST
Telangana CM congratulates boxer Nikhat Zareen on winning CWG gold medal
  • Country:
  • India

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday congratulated boxer Nikhat Zareen for clinching a gold medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

The Chief Minister spoke to Nikhat Zareen over phone and commended her victory, a release from the CMO said.

The indomitable Nikhat Zareen bagged the gold in the Commonwealth Games light flyweight (50kg) title. Nikhat, who is on a winning spree since the Nationals last year, asserted her dominance over Northern Ireland's Carly Mc Naul as she punched her way to a comprehensive 5-0 win in her maiden CWG appearance.

Rao praised Nikhat Zareen for continuing the winning streak, and said she has made the entire nation proud.

He further said that Nikhat Zareen 's victory has once again brought laurels to Telangana world over. The Chief Minister reiterated that the state government is continuously encouraging sports persons, the release added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
2
Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as launch approaches

Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as la...

 Global
3
Games-Australia to play India for gold in women's cricket

Games-Australia to play India for gold in women's cricket

Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as Russian alliance continued-sources; South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace and more

Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022