Left Menu

Need to put Handloom Census data in public domain: Goyal

Stating that the e-commerce initiatives should be utilised to the fullest, he said the emphasis should be on onboarding of handloom weavers and handicraft artisans on the GeM portal in large numbers, while simultaneously making it incumbent upon all government departments to purchase handloom products for their textile needs.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2022 22:04 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 22:04 IST
Need to put Handloom Census data in public domain: Goyal
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday stressed upon the need to put the Census data of Handlooms, pertaining to over 35 lakh handloom workers, in the public domain for transparency and validation so that the benefits of handloom schemes reach the genuine beneficiaries. Addressing an event on the National Handloom Day, the Minister for Textiles and Commerce and Industry emphasised upon free of cost onboarding on the Government e-Marketplace (GeM) for maximum number of handloom products so that artisans can avail selling opportunities in government procurement. Goyal also highlighted the need to connect weavers and artisans with a greater clientele in both domestic as well as international markets, an official statement said. Stating that the e-commerce initiatives should be utilised to the fullest, he said the emphasis should be on onboarding of handloom weavers and handicraft artisans on the GeM portal in large numbers, while simultaneously making it incumbent upon all government departments to purchase handloom products for their textile needs. He asked the ministries of commerce and industry and textiles to join hands to facilitate the process.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
2
Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as launch approaches

Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as la...

 Global
3
Games-Australia to play India for gold in women's cricket

Games-Australia to play India for gold in women's cricket

Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as Russian alliance continued-sources; South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace and more

Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022