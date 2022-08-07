Two more held in BJYM leader murder case

Two more people were arrested on Sunday in connection with the murder of a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha activist in Dakhina Kannada district, taking the total number of those arrested in the case to six.

The two held in connection with Praveen Nettar murder case are from Gaurihole in Bellare, police said. Investigation is underway. All the assailants have been identified and search for them is going on, they said.

The 32-year-old zilla Bharatiya Yuva Morcha committee member was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop by unidentified motor bike-borne assailants recently.

The incident had triggered massive protests and mass resignations by BJP workers, who claimed that the ruling saffron party had failed to protect its own people.

