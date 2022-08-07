Left Menu

Two more held in BJYM leader murder case

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 07-08-2022 22:30 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 22:30 IST
Two more held in BJYM leader murder case
  • Country:
  • India

Two more people were arrested on Sunday in connection with the murder of a Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha activist in Dakhina Kannada district, taking the total number of those arrested in the case to six.

The two held in connection with Praveen Nettar murder case are from Gaurihole in Bellare, police said. Investigation is underway. All the assailants have been identified and search for them is going on, they said.

The 32-year-old zilla Bharatiya Yuva Morcha committee member was hacked to death in front of his broiler shop by unidentified motor bike-borne assailants recently.

The incident had triggered massive protests and mass resignations by BJP workers, who claimed that the ruling saffron party had failed to protect its own people.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
2
Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as launch approaches

Final preparations underway for NASA's Artemis I Moon rocket and Orion as la...

 Global
3
Games-Australia to play India for gold in women's cricket

Games-Australia to play India for gold in women's cricket

Global
4
Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as Russian alliance continued-sources; South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace and more

Science News Roundup: NASA game planned contingencies for space station as R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022