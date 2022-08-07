2 die in UP after vehicle hits their motorcycle
Two persons died on Sunday after their motorcycle was hit by a vehicle under the Unjh police station area, police said. Kadedeen Pandey (55) and Dhani Lal Yadav (62), were returning to Gopiganj from Prayagraj when the incident occurred around 8 pm on an overbridge, SHO of Unjh Police Station Brijesh Kumar Maurya said.
The was such that the motorcycle fell from the bridge on the service lane around 20 feet below, he said, adding the injured were taken to the community health centre where doctors declared them dead.
Police said the bodies have been sent for post-mortem and a case has been registered in the matter.
