Delhi: Man dies of electric shock

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2022 23:43 IST | Created: 07-08-2022 23:43 IST
Delhi: Man dies of electric shock
A 34-year-old man died of electric shock while charging an e-rickshaw in outer Delhi's Nihal Vihar, police said on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Mahender, resident of Indira Camp in Vikas Puri, they said.

The incident took place on Saturday, police said, adding that the victim was taken to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

''During inquiry, it was found that Mahender was working in an e-rickshaw charging garage at Chander Vihar. While charging an e-rickshaw, he got electric shock,'' said a senior police officer.

A case was registered under Section 287 (negligent conduct with respect to machinery) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

After postmortem conducted at Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, the body was handed over to the father of deceased, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

