Commonwealth Games Schedule on Day 11
PTI | Birmingham | Updated: 08-08-2022 00:02 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 00:02 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Following is India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games on the 11th day on Monday.
All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST) BADMINTON: Women's singles gold medal match: PV Sindhu - 1:20pm Men's singles gold medal match: Lakshya Sen - 2:10pm Men's doubles gold medal match: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty - 3:00pm HOCKEY: Men's Gold Medal Match: India vs Australia - 5:00pm TABLE TENNIS Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match: G Sathiyan - 3:35pm Men's Singles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal - 4:25pm.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cricket Australia inks seven-year deal with Disney Star to broadcast matches in India
Cricket Australia inks seven-year deal with Disney Star to broadcast matches in India
Cricket-Australia, Disney Star ink 7-year deal to beam matches in India
Latest stock rally turns Indian investors richer by over Rs 9 trillion
Get Indian fishermen released from Sri Lanka: Vaiko to Centre