Commonwealth Games Schedule on Day 11

Following is India's schedule at the Commonwealth Games on the 11th day on Monday.

All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST) BADMINTON: Women's singles gold medal match: PV Sindhu - 1:20pm Men's singles gold medal match: Lakshya Sen - 2:10pm Men's doubles gold medal match: Satwik Sairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty - 3:00pm HOCKEY: Men's Gold Medal Match: India vs Australia - 5:00pm TABLE TENNIS Men's Singles Bronze Medal Match: G Sathiyan - 3:35pm Men's Singles Gold Medal Match: Achanta Sharath Kamal - 4:25pm.

