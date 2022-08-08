Chad and rebels sign peace deal

Chad's transitional authorities and rebel groups signed a peace agreement in Doha on Monday ahead of a broad national reconciliation dialogue later this month.

The agreement also included participation in a national, inclusive dialogue.

Qatar's Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, speaking at the signing, called on groups that had not signed to join the agreement.

