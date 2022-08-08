Left Menu

India records 16,167 fresh COVID cases in last 24 hours

India on Monday recorded a slight dip in the number of COVID-19 cases with as many as 16,167 new infections being reported, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 12:45 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 12:45 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
On Sunday, India recorded 18,738 new COVID-19 cases.

India's active caseload currently stands at 1,35,510 and accounts for 0.31 per cent of the total cases. The recovery rate is currently at 98.50 per cent. As many as 15,549 recoveries from the infection were logged in the last 24 hours thereby increasing the total recoveries to 4,34,99,659.

India's COVID-19 death toll has reached 5,26,730, the government data added. The daily positivity rate and weekly positivity rate stand at 6.14 per cent and 4.64 per cent, respectively.

On the COVID-19 vaccination front, over 206.56 crore total vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. India has now administered over 100 million precaution doses of COVID-19 vaccines, the Union health ministry said on Friday.

In a tweet, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya informed and wrote, "This has been achieved by collective efforts. India has administered over 10 crores (100 million) precautionary doses. 10 crore people now have an extra layer of safety. Under PM Narendra Modi Ji's leadership, 'Covid vaccination Amrit Mahotsav' is going on in full swing to provide free precaution dose for all adults." This comes after the government started providing free precautionary for all adults in the age group of 18-75 years at government COVID vaccination centres as part of the Central government's 75-day booster drive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

