Food delivery executive run over after falling off motorcycle

A 32-year-old food delivery executive died after he fell off his motorcycle on a road here and was crushed under the wheels of an unidentified heavy vehicle, police said on Monday.The accident took place near the Tughlakabad metro station in southeast Delhi on Sunday, they said.The police said a Chinese kite string Manjha was found entangled around a footrest of the vehicle.They said Narender was riding on the Badarpur flyover when a stray kite string lying on the road got entangled around the tyre and the footrest of the two-wheeler.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 15:28 IST
A 32-year-old food delivery executive died after he fell off his motorcycle on a road here and was crushed under the wheels of an unidentified heavy vehicle, police said on Monday.

The accident took place near the Tughlakabad metro station in southeast Delhi on Sunday, they said.

The police said a Chinese kite string (Manjha) was found entangled around a footrest of the vehicle.

They said Narender was riding on the Badarpur flyover when a stray kite string lying on the road got entangled around the tyre and the footrest of the two-wheeler. This could have caused him to fall off the motorcycle when a vehicle coming from behind ran over him, the police said.

A senior police officer said information about the accident was received around 11.50 pm. Police reached the spot and found the body of Narender of Pul Prahladpur on the road with his head crushed, he said.

There was no manjha stuck to any part of his body, the police said.

''We have registered a case under sections 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way) and 304 A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code. No arrests have been made in the case yet,'' the officer said.

Police said they were analysing CCTV footage to locate the vehicle involved in the accident and also to ascertain where the manjha came from.

Narender is survived by his wife, two sons, aged five and three, younger brother and parents, the police said.

