Police officer dies by suicide in Assam

A traffic sub-inspector allegedly died allegedly by suicide inside a police station in Assam’s Tinsukia district on Monday, police said.

The sub-inspector, Dina Kant Sonowal, shot himself with his service revolver in Tinsukia Police Station around 3.30 pm, they said. The police officer died on the spot.

An investigation has been launched in the matter, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)