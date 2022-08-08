DIARY-Political and General News Events from August 8

For other diaries, please see:

-------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, AUGUST 8 ** SEOUL - South Korean foreign minister Park Jin to make his first visit to China. ** AMMAN - Yemeni Foreign Minister Ahmed Awad Bin Mubarak holds presser in Amman. ** KUALA LUMPUR - New Zealand's foreign minister Nanaia Mahuta sets on a working visit to Malaysia (to Aug. 9). ** ANKARA - Azerbaijan Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov visits Turkey to attend its ambassadors' conference at the invitation of his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu (to Aug. 9). ** TAIWAN - St. Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves visits Taiwan. ** STOCKHOLM - Swedish, Danish and Norwegian defence ministers Peter Hultqvist, Morten Bodskov and Bjorn Arild Gram hold a joint news conference in Malmo in the south of Sweden in connection with talks about defence cooperation in Scandinavia - 1430 GMT. APIA/ NUKU'ALOFA/ HONIARA/ CANBERRA/ WELLINGTON - U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman will travel to Samoa, Tonga, Solomon Islands, Australia, and New Zealand (To Aug 9) CANBERRA - Edgars Rinkevics, minister of foreign affairs of the Republic of Latvia, is due to make an official visit to the Commonwealth of Australia (final day) HAVANA/ BOGOTÁ/ SAN JOSÉ/ CARACAS - Nikola Selaković Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia will pay official visits to Cuba, Colombia, Costa Rica and Venezuela (To Aug 12) BAYREUTH, Germany - Annual Bayreuth festival 2022 (to Aug. 9). KINGSTON - President of Namibia Hage G Geingob and his wife Monica Geingos to visit Jamaica (final day) EDINBURGH, Scotland - Edinburgh Fringe Festival 2022 (To Aug 29). DHAKA/ ULAANBAATAR - China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi to visit Bangladesh and Mongolia, at the invitation of the foreign ministers of the respective countries (final day) JOHANNESBURG, South Africa - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits South Africa, where he will hold talks on shared priorities for the two countries: health, infrastructure, trade and investment and climate. (To Aug. 9) TOKYO - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres holds a news conference in Tokyo after attending the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Ceremony to commemorate the 77th anniversary of the atomic bombing during World War. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, AUGUST 9 ** QINGDAO, CHINA (PRC) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and his South Korean counterpart Park Jin sit down for talks in Qingdao on Tuesday. ** ULAANBAATAR - United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres visits Mongolia at the invitation of Mongolian President Ukhnaa Khurelsukh.

BEIJING - Nepal foreign minister Narayan Khadka to visit China (To Aug 11) WELLINGTON - Edgars Rinkevics, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Latvia, is due to make an official visit to New Zealand (To Aug 12) KINSHASA - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits Democratic Republic of Congo. (To Aug. 10) ANKARA - Slovenia President Borut Pahor will make a state visit to Turkey (to Aug. 10). NAGASAKI, Japan - Nagasaki Commemorations 77th Anniversary of 1945 nuclear attacks. KENYA – President election. KENYA - Kenyan National Assembly election.

KENYA - Kenyan Senate election. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 10 ** BANGKOK - Malaysian foreign minister Saifuddin Abdullah holds joint presser with Thai counterpart Don Pramudwinai in Bangkok - 0500 GMT. ** RIGA - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin visits Latvian capital - 0930 GMT.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 11

COPENHAGEN - Defence ministers of Ukraine, UK and Denmark will host Ukraine donors conference in Copenhagen. KIGALI - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visits the East African nation of Rwanda. - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, AUGUST 12

GLOBAL - International Youth Day. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, AUGUST 13

EDINBURGH, Scotland - Edinburgh International Book Festival (to Aug 29) - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 14

PAKISTAN – 75th Anniversary of Pakistan independence from British rule. BANGKOK - 11th APEC Tourism Ministers Meeting and the 60th APEC Tourism Working Group Meeting (to August 20). - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, AUGUST 15

INDIA – 75th Anniversary of Indian Independence from British rule. JAPAN – 77th Anniversary of Japan's surrender in World War Two.

LIECHTENSTEIN – 216th Anniversary of Independence. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, AUGUST 16 JAKARTA - Indonesia's President Joko Widodo delivers his annual state of the union address at parliament, followed by a speech on his 2023 budget proposal. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, AUGUST 19 TRALEE, Ireland - 2022 Rose of Tralee International Festival (to Aug 23).

GLOBAL - World Humanitarian Day. MOSCOW – 30th Anniversary of the failed Soviet coup against Mikhail Gorbachev which accelerated the collapse of the Soviet Union. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, AUGUST 21

SUNDAY – 9th Anniversary of nerve gas attack which killed hundreds of people in rebel-held neighbourhoods on the edge of Damascus. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, AUGUST 23 BALTIC WAY – 33rd anniversary of the Baltic Way, a human chain of people in 1989 stretching from Vilnius to Tallinn to mark solidarity in the struggle for independence from the Soviet Union. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 24 POLAND - Poland marks the 33rd anniversary of the creation of the first post-Communist government in 1989.

UKRAINE – 31st Anniversary of Independence. WASHINGTON – 210th Anniversary of the Burning of Washington, including the White House and the US Capitol building, by the British troops during the War of 1812. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, AUGUST 25

URUGUAY - Uruguay's Independence Day. PARIS – 78th Anniversary of the liberation of Paris from Nazi occupation in the Second World War. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, AUGUST 28 AQUILA, Italy - Pope Francis visits the Italian town of Aquila, which was struck by an earthquake in 2009, and gives mass after meeting families of victims – 0600 GMT. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, AUGUST 29 PRAGUE - EU informal meeting of defence ministers. (To Aug. 30) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, AUGUST 30 GENEVA - Human Rights Council - Organizational meeting on the 51st session. PRAGUE - EU foreign ministers meet in Prague (to Aug 31). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 31 VENICE, Italy – 79th Venice International Film Festival (to Sept 10). PRAGUE – EU informal meeting of foreign affairs ministers. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 1 NORTH OSSETIA, Russia - 18th Anniversary of the terrorist attack at Beslan School. MEXICO CITY - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador holds his four state of the union address. LISBON - European Parliament President Roberta Metsola visits Portugal (to Sept. 2)

LISBON - European Parliament President Roberta Metsola speaks at the Estoril conferences, giving a 20-minute speech under the theme 'The World ahead'. - 1130 GMT - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 5 MUNICH, Germany - 50th anniversary of the attack on Israeli Olympic team by Palestinian gunmen, killing 11 Israelis. VLADIVOSTOK, Russia - Russia holds VII Eastern Economic Forum (to September 8).

PHNOM PENH - 14th CLMV Economic Ministers' Meeting. (To Sept. 11) PHNOM PENH - 54th ASEAN Economic Ministers' (AEM) Meeting and Related Meeting. (To Sept. 11) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 6 INDIA/BANGLADESH – 11th anniversary of a pact to end a 40-year border demarcation dispute between India and Bangladesh. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 8 TORONTO, Canada - Toronto International Film Festival 2022 (to Sept 18). PRAGUE - EU economy and finance ministers' informal meeting in Prague. (to September 10) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9 PRAGUE – EU Informal meeting of economic and financial affairs ministers. (To Sept. 10) - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 11 UNITED STATES – 21st anniversary of 9/11 attacks on the World Trade Centre and the Pentagon. SWEDEN - Swedish Parliament Election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 12 GENEVA – 51st regular session of the Human Rights Council (To Oct. 7) - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 13 NUR-SULTAN - On Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev's invitation, Pope Francis will make a state visit to Kazakhstan. (To Sept. 15) - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 15 GLOBAL - International Day of Democracy. GUATEMALA – 201st anniversary of Independence. EL SALVADOR – 201st anniversary of Independence. COSTA RICA – 201st anniversary of Independence. HONDURAS – 201st anniversary of Independence. NICARAGUA – 201st anniversary of Independence. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 16 LONDON - London Boat Show 2022 (to Sept. 25). - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 17 MUNICH – 187th Munich Oktoberfest (to Oct 3). - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 20

NEW YORK CITY - The high-level General Debate at the UN General Assembly (To Sept 26) BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

BRAZZAVILLE - The intergovernmental commission between Russia and the Republic of the Congo will meet in the Congo's capital of Brazzaville (To Sept 23) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 24 BISSAU - Guinea-Bissau marks 49th anniversary of Independence from Portugal. - - - - - - - - -

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 25 BERLIN –BMW Berlin Marathon. SAO TOME AND PRINCIPE - Sao Tomean National Assembly Election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 26 VIENNA - IAEA 66th General Conference (to Sept 30). - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 28 GLOBAL - World Rabies Day.

