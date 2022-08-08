Left Menu

Brother kills sister, hangs her body to make death look like suicide

The mother of the deceased has accused her son Anil of killing Shikha and told police that after killing her he hanged the body on the noose to make it look like suicide.

PTI | Pilibhit | Updated: 08-08-2022 19:08 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 19:08 IST
Brother kills sister, hangs her body to make death look like suicide
  • Country:
  • India

A 28-year-old woman was allegedly killed by her brother, who later hanged her body to a ceiling to make the death look like a suicide, police said here on Monday.

The incident occurred in Diuria village under Diuria Kotwali police station area here The deceased Shikha Gupta, daughter of Ram Murari Lal had gone to the terrace on Sunday night when she had a serious argument with brother Anil who allegedly beat her up severely. In the morning her body was found hanging from the roof, police said. The mother of the deceased has accused her son Anil of killing Shikha and told police that after killing her he hanged the body on the noose to make it look like suicide. A forensic team from the district headquarters reached the spot and collected evidence which will be sent to the laboratory for testing, police said, adding that the body has been sent for post mortem examination. Circle Officer (CO) Bisalpur Prashant Kumar said the mother has accused her son of murder and on her complaint a case has been registered and the accused has been arrested.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022