Former MP, seven others awarded life imprisonment in murder case

A local court here on Monday awarded life imprisonment to seven persons including former MP of Machchlishahr Lok Sabha constituency, Umakant Yadav, in a 27-year-old case related to murder of a Government Railway Police constable and attempt to kill three others. The court had on Saturday convicted seven people, including the former MP, in this case.

On Monday, Jaunpur's Additional District Sessions Judge Sharad Chandra Tripathi gave the quantum of punishment after hearing both the sides, district government counsel Anil Singh said. UmaKant Yadav along with his supporters was accused of opening fire at the Shahganj GRP lockup of Jaunpur in February 1995 to free his driver Rajkumar Yadav.

GRP Constable Ajay Singh was killed while his colleague Lallan Singh, railway employee Nirmal Watson and a passenger Bharat Lal were injured in the firing. The proceedings of the case were initially held at a court meant to try legislators but later moved to the local court on the directions of the High Court.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)