Anubrata's bodyguard helped him in moving money from cattle smugglers: CBI

The CBI on Monday submitted its fourth charge sheet in the cattle smuggling case at a court in Asansol, naming 11 people as accused, including Saigal Hossain, the bodyguard of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal.

In the 40-page charge sheet, the CBI alleged that Hossain played a vital role in moving money from cattle smugglers to Mondal, who is the TMC's Birbhum president.

Hossain, a policeman deputed to guard Mondal, amassed properties worth crores of rupees. The investigators have found deeds of 49 properties in his possession, a CBI officer said.

''Call records of Hossain's mobile phone showed that he was in direct touch with smugglers and cattle owners,'' he said.

Saigal on Monday completed 60 days in CBI custody, and the agency had to submit its preliminary charge sheet by 5 pm as per the law.

Mondal was summoned by the CBI during the day to cross-verify certain information ''obtained by interrogating Saigal'', the officer said.

However, he skipped it citing his health.

The CBI had questioned Mondal twice as a part of its investigation in the multi-crore cattle smuggling racket operating along the India-Bangladesh border.

In the latest charge sheet, the CBI has also named Bikash Mishra, the brother of absconding TMC leader Binay Mishra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)