Left Menu

Anubrata's bodyguard helped him in moving money from cattle smugglers: CBI

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-08-2022 20:33 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 20:33 IST
Anubrata's bodyguard helped him in moving money from cattle smugglers: CBI
  • Country:
  • India

The CBI on Monday submitted its fourth charge sheet in the cattle smuggling case at a court in Asansol, naming 11 people as accused, including Saigal Hossain, the bodyguard of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal.

In the 40-page charge sheet, the CBI alleged that Hossain played a vital role in moving money from cattle smugglers to Mondal, who is the TMC's Birbhum president.

Hossain, a policeman deputed to guard Mondal, amassed properties worth crores of rupees. The investigators have found deeds of 49 properties in his possession, a CBI officer said.

''Call records of Hossain's mobile phone showed that he was in direct touch with smugglers and cattle owners,'' he said.

Saigal on Monday completed 60 days in CBI custody, and the agency had to submit its preliminary charge sheet by 5 pm as per the law.

Mondal was summoned by the CBI during the day to cross-verify certain information ''obtained by interrogating Saigal'', the officer said.

However, he skipped it citing his health.

The CBI had questioned Mondal twice as a part of its investigation in the multi-crore cattle smuggling racket operating along the India-Bangladesh border.

In the latest charge sheet, the CBI has also named Bikash Mishra, the brother of absconding TMC leader Binay Mishra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022