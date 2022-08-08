Husband of suspended sarpanch held for attempt to kill TRS MLA

A 43-year-old man, the husband of a suspended sarpanch, was arrested for allegedly attempting to kill TRS MLA from Armoor A Jeevan Reddy at his house here on August 1, police said on Monday.

On information, P Prasad Goud was nabbed on Sunday and a country-made gun, knife and an air pistol besides air-rifle pellets and a car were seized from his possession, Deputy Commissioner of Police, (West Zone) D Joel Davis told reporters. The accused, hailing from Nizamabad district, looked after his wife’s work and is said to have completed some village developmental works worth Rs 20 lakh and the amount was spent from his pocket, the police said. In February, the Collector of Nizamabad suspended his wife from the sarpanch post following a report over alleged irregularities after which the bills of the works were not cleared, the police said. Since then, the accused suspected that the MLA was influencing the Collector and nursed a grudge against him, police said. Subsequently, with an intention to commit harm, the accused purchased a knife, an air pistol and a countrymade pistol. On August 1, Prasad came to Hyderabad and went to Jeevan Reddy’s residence. After finding no one on the ground floor, Prasad asked a cook in the house about the MLA and went to the third floor where the MLA’s bedroom was. He opened the door of the bedroom and pointed the gun at the MLA. After seeing the intruder, the legislator raised an alarm and alerted his staff. But, Prasad fled, the police said. Based on a complaint, a case of criminal conspiracy, attempt to murder of the IPC and under relevant sections of the Arms Act was registered and the accused was nabbed, the police said adding that five other people in the case were reportedly absconding.

