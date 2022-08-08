Left Menu

Teenager raped near New Delhi Railway Station, two hawkers arrested

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two hawkers who on the pretext of boarding her on a train took her to a secluded place near Tilak Bridge and committed the crime, police said on Monday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2022 20:58 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 20:55 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 17-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two hawkers who on the pretext of boarding her on a train took her to a secluded place near Tilak Bridge and committed the crime, police said on Monday. The incident took place near bushes along the railway tracks near Tilak Bridge in the wee hours of Monday, police said. The arrested hawkers-- Hardeep Nagar, 21, hails from Faridabad and Rahul, 20, of Agra district sell water bottles at the New Delhi Railway station, police said. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Railways) Harendra Kumar Singh said, ''A case has been registered under section 376D (Gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code and both the accused have been arrested.

According to police, the incident took place while the minor girl was on the central foot over bridge and the two hawkers met her. She requested them for their mobile phone to make a call at her home. They made her speak to her brother on mobile phone after which he asked them (hawkers) to help her catch a train. They told her that the train will be available from some other station and took her to some bushes along the track near Tilak Bridge, where both of them raped her, a senior police officer said. On her request, they brought her back to Ajmeri Gate side in the wee hours of Monday, the officer said.

In the meantime, her friend Deepak, who had come along with her to New Delhi but went away after an argument with her, came back, the officer said.

''Hardeep and Rahul scolded Deepak for abandoning her. An argument followed between them and the patrolling staff spotted this and enquired the matter and subsequently brought all of them to police station,'' the senior police officer said. The officer said that the girl had gone to Chandigarh, along with her family, for some rituals and lived there from July 18-25. There, she met Deepak (25). He also went to Gujarat and lived with her family. ''On August 4, she left home along with Deepak to visit his village and boarded a train the next morning and reached Lucknow on August 6, from where they hired a taxi and reached Deepak's village. They returned the same night and boarded a train for New Delhi from where they were supposed to catch a train for Gujarat,'' he said. They reached New Delhi Railway Station on Sunday at 2 PM from where they were due to board Jamnagar Express at 9:40 PM, which they missed. An argument took place between the two and Deepak left her at the station. After some time she started searching for him in the station premises but did not find him, the officer added.

The complainant and both the accused have been medically examined. Last month, a woman was allegedly raped by two railway employees in a room at the New Delhi station and four railway employees, including two who stood guard outside the room, were arrested.

