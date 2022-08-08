Left Menu

J-K DGP visits Army’s Delta Force headquarters; reviews security situation

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-08-2022 21:02 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 21:02 IST
J-K DGP visits Army’s Delta Force headquarters; reviews security situation
  • Country:
  • India

Ahead of Independence Day, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Monday visited the Army’s Delta Force headquarters in Ramban district and reviewed the highway and overall security situation, police said.

Earlier, the police chief visited the nearby Kishtwar district and took stock of the security arrangements for the ongoing Machail Yatra, which is scheduled to end next month, a police spokesman said.

Accompanied by Additional Director General of Police, Jammu, Mukesh Singh, the DGP visited Delta Force headquarters of the Army in Ramban along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway and had a detailed interaction with the General Officer Commanding Major General Ajay Kumar, he said.

The spokesman said the overall security and security measures along the strategic highway were discussed in detail during the meeting, which was among others attended by Deputy Inspector General of Police, Doda-Kishtwar-Ramban Range, Sunil Gupta and Senior Superintendent of Police, Ramban, Mohita Shrama.

Earlier, during his visit to Kishtwar, the DGP conducted an aerial survey of far-flung areas and chaired a series of meetings with senior officers to review the security situation in the district.

He first visited Machail and interacted with the police and CISF personnel deployed for the annual yatra, which started on July 25 and will culminate on September 5, the spokesman said, adding Dilbag Singh directed them to work in tandem for the safe and secure pilgrimage.

“J-K Police in perfect synergy with all sister agencies have so far successfully conducted the ongoing Amarnath Yatra (in south Kashmir Himalayas) which is in its last stage,” the DGP said and stressed for the same synergy among all stakeholders for the successful conclusion of the Machail pilgrimage as well.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Shafqat Hussain and CISF officers apprised the DGP about the measures taken for the smooth and secure yatra.

The DGP and the ADGP also paid obeisance at the Machail Mata temple and prayed for the peace and welfare of the people of the Union territory, the spokesman said.

At the District Police Office, Kishtwar, the DGP directed the officers to take stringent action against those people involved in heinous crimes and those involved in drug peddling and anti-national activities.

He also emphasised upon the officers to make adequate use of modern security gadgets including CCTVs and drones to further augment the security of the district, the spokesman said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022