Left Menu

SAD forms disciplinary panel, Badal warns party members against airing views outside

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 08-08-2022 21:17 IST | Created: 08-08-2022 21:17 IST
SAD forms disciplinary panel, Badal warns party members against airing views outside
  • Country:
  • India

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal on Monday set up a five-member disciplinary committee and also appealed to party members to only use the party platform to express their views.

The committee will be headed by senior Akali leader Sikandar Singh Maluka. The other members are Sharanjt Singh Dhillon, Virsa Singh Valtoha, Mantar Singh Brar and Dr Sukhwinder Sukhi, according to an SAD statement.

Badal appealed to all party members to use only the party platform for free and democratic expression of their views in keeping with the lofty traditions of the party.

''Every view for strengthening the party will be heard, respected and considered in all sincerity and seriousness within the parameters of the party platform, as has been the time-tested practice in the party,'' said the SAD statement.

Badal said views on internal matters of the party should not be aired elsewhere.

There is no room for any activity that provides material to enemies of the party, 'Panth' and Punjab, Badal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journalist after Modi consoles heartbroken Indian wrestler

Do our leaders even know athletes are winning medals? asks Pakistani journal...

 India
2
AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchase 311 acres of land

AURIC-Bidkin bags maiden investments worth Rs 1,520 cr; two firms to purchas...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid gathers pace; As satellites and space junk proliferate, U.S. to revise rules

Science News Roundup: South Korea launches first lunar orbiter as space bid ...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukraine says worker wounded in new Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant and more

World News Roundup: Four cargo ships sail from Ukraine Black Sea ports; Ukra...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rampant misinformation on diets presents a serious threat to public health

Can the DRC Get a Better Deal on Its Immense Mineral Wealth?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022