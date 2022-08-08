Provide copies of suit to defence side, says Mathura court in Krishna Janmabhumi-Idgah case

A Mathura court on Monday ordered the counsel for petitioners to provide copies of the suit seeking shifting of the Shahi Masjid Idgah to the UP Sunni Central Waqf Board and other defendants before the next hearing on August 26, a government lawyer said.

The court took exception to the delay in furnishing the copies of the suit - 'Manish Yadav Vs U.P. Sunni Central Waqf Board and others' - to the defendants of the suit prior to the next hearing, district government counsel (civil) Sanjai Gaur said.

“The next hearing, fixed by Civil Judge Senior Division Mathura, is August 26 as the defence counsel for U.P. Sunni Central Waqf Board complained of not getting a copy of annexure of the suit earlier and some time is needed to study the bundle of annexure received on Monday,” he said.

He said the defence counsel alleged that petitioners were dragging the matter.

“Manish Yadav, the petitioner of the suit, does not appear in the court and does not provide annexure (copies related to suit) in time even after the order of the lower court, but is bringing an order of the high court for speedy disposal of the suit”, Niraj Sharam, counsel for Intezamia committee Shahi Masjid Idgah and one of the defence counsel, alleged.

Yadav has demanded the shifting of Shahi Masjid Idgah, which he claims to have been built on 13.37 acres of land of Katra Keshav Dev temple.

The Intezamia committee of Shahi Masjid Idgah, U.P. Sunni Central Waqf Board, Sri Krishna Janmabhumi Trust and Sri Krishna Janmasthan Seva Sansthan are the defendants, the government counsel said.

