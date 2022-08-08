DCW notice to police, DTC after woman bus marshal attempts suicide over sexual harassment

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Monday issued notices to the city police and the Delhi Transport Corporation, claiming that a woman bus marshal allegedly attempted suicide after facing sexual harassment at work.

The police, however, said the woman had informed them that she did not want legal action against the accused since he had apologised.

The police station concerned had also not received any call regarding her attempted suicide, they said.

The 23-year-old woman was deployed as a bus marshal in DTC at the Subhash Place depot on May 20.

The woman told the DCW that a bus conductor allegedly started forcing her for sexual favours and also took Rs 25,000 for her transfer out of the depot, the panel said ''Despite complaints to the depot's higher officials, no action was taken. Subsequently, the depot manager and other staff, including some bus driver and conductor, started harassing her,'' the panel claimed.

She approached the Delhi Police against the staff and a complaint was registered at the Keshavpuram police station. However, the depot manager and other staff forced her to compromise in the matter, the panel claimed.

The police said on July 17, they had received a PCR call at the Keshavpuram police station by a woman who informed them about abuse and physical assault by her colleague at Subhash Place Bus Depot (Wazirpur Bus depot).

The woman alleged that a colleague had abused and physically assaulted her, a senior police officer said.

The woman told the police that she had an argument with the accused, over placement of their duties and he had abused her and pushed her, the officer said.

The complainant, however, gave in writing that she does not want any legal action against the accused since he had apologised and she had not suffered injuries, police said.

In her complaint to the DCW, the woman claimed that on July 20, she was terminated from duty but she approached the SDM concerned, who sent her to join the depot again.

However, the depot manager and other staff refused to let her resume work and asked her to withdraw her complaints, the panel claimed.

The woman claimed that she lodged a complaint at the Keshavpuram police station on July 23, but no FIR was registered. She also stated that she approached higher officials of the DTC, but no action was taken. On August 5, she allegedly attempted suicide, the panel said.

''The commission has taken this matter seriously and has issued notices to Delhi Police and DTC seeking an action taken report in the matter,'' the panel said.

The commission has asked the Delhi Police to register an FIR in the matter and provide details of accused arrested.

The DCW has asked the DTC whether the matter was referred to the Internal Complaints Committee under the prevention of sexual harassment at workplace law.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said, ''No call and complaint regarding suicide attempt made by the victim was received in Keshavpuram police station.'' ''On Monday, when information regarding her hospitalisation was received by the police station, the investigating officer reached the hospital, got her counselled and recorded her statement in which she levelled allegations of harassment and demand for sexual favours by Kuldeep, Vishal, Inderdev Singh, Bablu and Rampal (all DTC employees),'' she said.

Claims of both the sides are being verified, the police said, adding an investigation is underway.

Accordingly, a case under sections 354A (sexual harassment), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered and further investigation has been taken up, the DCP said.

The woman's condition is stable and she has been discharged from hospital after treatment, the police said.

