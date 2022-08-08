Thalassemic child contracts HIV after blood transfusion

A 3-year-old thalassemic patient contracted HIV allegedly after being transfused blood from the blood bank of the Indian Red Cross Society (IRCS) here, police said on Monday.

The child's parents, in a complaint with the police, said the child used to get regular blood transfusion done at the bank every 15 days for the last two-and-a-half years. In July, a check-up revealed that the child tested HIV positive the cause of which the parents alleged was negligence on the part of the blood bank staff. Based on the complaint, the police said a first information report (FIR) under relevant Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections was registered against the ICRS. The police added that they were also collecting details pertaining to blood donors. Further investigations were on.

